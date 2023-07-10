Evernote Is Moving to Europe, Lays Off US and Chile Employees

Evernote is moving its operations to Europe and has laid off its US and Chile-based employees as part of the move.

Evernote announced it was being purchased by mobile developer Bending Spoons in late 2022. Bending Spoons is based in Italy, and the company has decided to move all of Evernote’s operations to Europe to streamline development and business.

The company announced the news in a blog post:

Unfortunately, this transition required that most of our Chile- and US-based employees be laid off, and on July 5 the layoff communication took place. We’re committed to supporting those impacted with a substantial separation package. In most cases, this package includes 16 weeks of salary, up to one year of health insurance coverage, and a performance bonus, paid pro-rata as if the year-end performance targets have already been achieved. We’re also offering additional support to those in need, such as impacted individuals who are on a visa.

The company says it is as committed as ever to Evernote’s future and is bringing the full force of its company to bear on the app’s development:

Our plans for Evernote are as ambitious as ever: Going forward, a dedicated (and growing) team based in Europe will continue to assume ownership of the Evernote product. This team will be in an ideal position to leverage the extensive expertise and strength of the 400-plus workforce at Bending Spoons, many of whom have been working on Evernote full-time since the acquisition.

Evernote is one of the biggest names among notetaking apps but has struggled in recent years. Other apps have improved to close the innovation gap with Evernote, and the company has had a number of missteps that have hurt its image.

Only time will tell if Bending Spoons can help revitalize the app.