Bending Spoons Is Acquiring Evernote

Popular note-taking app Evernote is being acquired by Bending Spoons, a leading mobile app developer.

Evernote rose to popularity by being “an extension of your brain,” a central place to store notes, receipts, and various types of media. CEO Ian Small announced the acquisition in a blog post, saying the move will enable it to “take the next strategic step” in its journey:

For Evernote, this decision is the next strategic step forward on our journey to be an extension of your brain. The path we’ve taken in recent years—rebuilding our apps in order to expand Evernote’s utility and deepen its appeal—has made possible new features, deep focus on our customers, and ultimately, an #everbetter productivity solution on the cusp of the next stage of innovation and growth. Teaming up with Bending Spoons will speed that journey, accelerating the delivery of improvements across our Teams, Professional, Personal, and Free offerings.

Small assures users that their data will remain secure and private, and touts the benefits of becoming part of Bending Spoons’ ecosystem:

While ownership is changing hands, our commitment to keeping your data safe and secure remains as steadfast as ever, and the Evernote you know and love will continue to thrive. Joining Bending Spoons allows us to take advantage of their proven app expertise and wide range of proprietary technologies. Even a small glimpse into their vibrant suite of apps, including Splice for video editing and Remini for AI-assisted photo editing, demonstrates why about 100 million people rely on Bending Spoons products every month. Bending Spoons has built a remarkable business with strong financials and has the ability and resources to propel Evernote forward.

The deal is expected to be completed in early 2023.