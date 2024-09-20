Cruise Robotaxis Make Triumphant Return to the Bay Area

GM’s Cruise is once again testing vehicles in Sunnyvale and Mountain View, a significant turn of events following an incident in which a Cruise robotaxi hit a pedestrian.

California pulled Cruise’s license to test its autonomous robotaxis in October 2023 after one ran over a pedestrian that had been hit by another hit-and-run driver. Although not causing the initial incident, the robotaxi failed to avoid the struck pedestrian.

“Based upon the performance of the vehicles, the department determines the manufacturer’s vehicles are not safe for the public’s operation,” the California DMV said in a statement at the time, citing “an unreasonable risk to public safety.”

Following significant changes at Cruise, including a nationwide pause on testing, a change of CEO, layoffs, and technical changes, the company has once again received the green light to test its vehicles in Sunnyvale and Mountain View.

The company posted the news on X.

Starting today we will deploy several manual mapping vehicles in Sunnyvale and Mountain View with the intent to progress to supervised testing with up to 5 AVs later this fall. Resuming testing in the Bay Area is an important step forward as we continue to work closely with… pic.twitter.com/OlDkv74r34 — cruise (@Cruise) September 19, 2024

The announcement follows similar news of the company resuming tests in Dallas in early June.