Cruise Founder Launches a Household Robotics Company

Kyle Vogt is on to his latest venture, launching a startup dedicated to taking household robots from science fiction to reality....
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, May 14, 2024

    • Kyle Vogt is on to his latest venture, launching a startup dedicated to taking household robots from science fiction to reality.

    Cruise resigned from Cruise following an incident in California in which one of its driverless vehicles hit a pedestrian that had just been hit in a hit-and-run incident. In the wake of the accident, California suspended the company’s license to operate its vehicles and the company laid off nearly a quarter of its staff.

    Vogt appears to be moving into an entirely different industry with his Bot Company startup, although is still in the broader AI market. He shared the news via a post on X:

    With Vogt’s past experience—not to mention Paril Jain’s experience heading up Tesla’s AI research and Luke Holubek’s experience at Cruise—Bot Company could quickly become a startup to watch.

