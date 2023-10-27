GM’s Cruise Pauses Driverless Operations Across the US

GM’s Cruise is pausing driverless operations across the US after California regulators suspended the company’s operations over safety concerns.

Cruise suffered a major setback when California regulators deemed the company’s self-driving tech was not safe, even going so far as to accuse the company of misrepresenting its capabilities. A Cruise driverless vehicle was involved in an accident in which it ran over a pedestrian that had already been hit by another vehicle in a hit-and-run incident. While the Cruise vehicle was not responsible for the initial accident, it did not take the necessary action to recognize and avoid hitting the already-struck pedestrian.

In the wake of California’s decision, Cruise says it is pausing driverless operations across the country “to rebuild public trust.” The company announced the news on X: