GM’s Cruise Resumes Testing In Dallas

GM’s Cruise has resumed testing of its autonomous vehicles in Dallas, following a nationwide pause of its program.

A Cruise robotaxi was involved in a high-profile incident in which it hit and drug a pedestrian that had already been struck by a hit-and-run driver. In the wake of the incident, California suspended the company’s license to continue testing, before GM suspended driverless testing nationwide.

In a post on X, Cruise says it is now resuming testing in Dallas, Texas:

True driverless technology has proven to be an elusive goal, with nearly all manufacturers experiencing issues and setbacks. The NHTSA recently opened an investigation into Ford’s BlueCruise system after two reported fatalities.

Even Tesla appears to be rethinking its approach to driverless technology, with the firm recently purchasing $2 million in LiDAR sensors, a technology CEO Elon Musk has famously called “a fool’s errand.” The about-face would seem to indicate that Tesla is not happy with the progress it has been making using its own tech, and is incorporating LiDAR to speed up progress.