GM’s Cruise Plans to Lay Off 24% of Its Employees

General Motors plans to lay off 24% of Cruise employees, dealing another blow to its self-driving division.

Cruise’s troubles began in late October when one of its vehicles hit a pedestrian that had already been struck by another hit-and-run driver. The incident caused California to suspend the company’s authorization to operate its self-driving cars in the state, citing “an unreasonable risk to public safety.” The company followed suit by pausing all driverless operations.

According to CNBC, Cruise has confirmed plans to lay off 900 of its employees, or roughly 24%.

“We shared the difficult news that we are reducing our workforce, primarily in commercial operations and related corporate functions,” a Cruise spokesman told the outlet in a statement. “These changes reflect our decision to focus on more deliberate commercialization plans with safety as our north star. We are supporting impacted Cruisers with strong severance and benefits packages and are grateful to the departing employees who played important roles in building Cruise and supporting our mission.”

Cruise’s issues illustrate the challenges automakers are having cracking the driverless market.