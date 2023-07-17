AWS Honeycode Is On Life Support and Unlikely to Survive

AWS Honeycode’s future appears uncertain, with a report the low-code service is on life support and no longer a priority for AWS.

AWS launched Honeycode in mid-2020, the company’s low-code development option for cloud computing customers. Fast-forward three years and Honeycode has failed to live up to the company’s expectations.

According to Business Insider, sources within the company say that Honeycode is now on life support, with employees referring to it as a “KTLO,” or “keep the lights on” product. “KTLO” is a term insiders use for products that are being kept alive just to support the small number of customers still using them.

The low-code development market is expected to hit $94.75 billion by 2028. Despite the growing demand for such solutions, AWS failed to gain measurable traction with Honeycode, let alone make a dent in competing platforms.

With Amazon CEO Andy Jassy looking for ways to cut costs across the company, it’s unlikely Honeycode will exist much longer.