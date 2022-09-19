Low-Code Development Market Projected to Hit $94.75 Billion by 2028

Low-code development is experiencing a major growth period, with the market projected to hit $94.75 billion by 2028.

Low-code development is gaining in popularity as a way for organizations to streamline their development process and meet their customers’ needs at a faster clip. The tech also helps other non-development departments more easily contribute to a company’s software products. As early as a year ago, low-code development was already achieving “mainstream status” within the enterprise.

According to research by Fortune Business Insights, low-code is just getting started. The latest figures show the development revolution is poised to experience a staggering CAGR of 31.6% from 2021 to 2028 when it jumps from a $13.89 market to one worth $94.75 billion.

Fortune outlines a number of factors that will help drive the growth:

Low code development platform (LCDP) offers seamless and simplified techniques for professionals and citizen development of a business application. The ongoing technological transformation across industries is expected to fuel the platform demand. The solutions considered in the scope include Appian Multi-experience Development, Low-Code Pega Platform, Microsoft Power App, ServiceNow App Engine, Zoho Creator, Oracle APEX, Outsystems Low Code Platform, and more. Also, the challenges faced by small and medium business owing to limited resources and funds are likely to surge instant application development platform adoption.

The report is good news for the low-code development market and further highlights the transformation currently underway across multiple industries.