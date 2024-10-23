Postbox Email Client Acquired by eM Client

The team behind Postbox, the long-running email client based on Thunderbird, announced the app has been acquired by eM Client.

Postbox was one of the best email clients on macOS and Windows. Particularly on macOS, the client offered tighter integration than Thunderbird, while providing far more powerful features and options than Apple Mail. In recent months, development appeared to be slowing, and it’s now apparent why.

According to a blog post on the company’s site, “Postbox has been acquired by eM Client.”

eM Client is a leading email platform for Windows and macOS that combines email, calendars, tasks, contacts, notes, and chat into a single, easy-to-use application. It’s designed for professionals who value both power and simplicity. With a sleek interface and support for services like Gmail, Exchange, iCloud, and Outlook, eM Client offers features like PGP encryption for privacy, email snooze, delayed sending, and real-time translation. We believe you’ll love the flexibility and efficiency it brings to managing your communications.

The company says paid support will end December 22, although users can continue using the app as long as it functions.

If you love using Postbox, you can continue using it. However, Postbox will no longer be sold or developed. Rest assured that we’ll continue to provide support until December 22nd, 2024, and the Postbox Help Center will remain available until December 22nd, 2025, to help with any lingering questions.

Postbox users can take advantage of a significant discount on eM Client.

As a heartfelt thank you for being a loyal Postbox customer, we’ve arranged an exclusive discount to make the transition even smoother: If you purchased Postbox on or after September 22nd, 2024, you’ll receive 100% off your one-time purchase or your first year of subscription to eM Client.

All other Postbox customers will receive 50% off their one-time purchase or first year of subscription to eM Client. This offer is valid until December 31, 2024, and applies to most eM Client packages (excluding Lifetime Upgrades and AI Add-ins for one-time purchases).

The announcement is a sad one for the macOS community, as well as for independent developers.