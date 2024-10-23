Advertise with Us
MediaTransformationUpdate

Netflix Closes AAA Game Studio

Netflix's push into games appears to be taking yet another hit, with the company closing its AAA game studio Team Blue....
Netflix Closes AAA Game Studio
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, October 23, 2024

    • Netflix’s push into games appears to be taking yet another hit, with the company closing its AAA game studio Team Blue.

    Netflix has been pushing into games for the last couple of years, snapping up a number of gaming studios that aligned with its goals. The company planned on releasing a AAA gaming title for PC, as evidenced by a job posting in late 2022.

    We’re looking for a creative and highly-skilled Game Director to help us forge the game direction and creative vision on a brand-new AAA PC game. As Game Director, you will be the creative leader of one of Netflix’s first generation of internally developed original games.

    Despite its ambitious goals, Game File is reporting that Netflix has shut down Team Blue, a drastic move considering the studio has yet to release a single AAA title.

    This is not the first setback Netflix has experienced. In mid 2022, some 99% of Netflix customers had never played any of its games. With 221 million subscribers at the time, that meant that only 1.7 million had tried the company’s games, and they had only been downloaded 23.3 million times.

    Netflix repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to gaming, but the closure of Team Blue raises new questions about the future of games within Netflix.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |