Apple Passed On Meta AI Deal Over Privacy Concerns

Apple reportedly passed on a possible deal with Meta to include the latter’s Llama model in Apple Intelligence (A.I.) over privacy concerns.

Reports surfaced this week that Apple and Meta were in talks regarding a possible partnership on artificial intelligence, much like Apple’s deal with OpenAI that will see ChatGPT offered as an option to Apple customers. Apple has made clear that it is willing to work with more than one AI provider, so a possible deal with Meta was not outside the realm of possibility.

According to Bloomberg, via MacRumors, Apple rejected a possible deal with Meta months ago over privacy concerns. Apple evidently began talks with Meta around the same time as OpenAI and Alphabet, but quickly ended them because “it doesn’t see that company’s privacy practices as stringent enough.”

Meta has a long history of privacy abuses, and regulators have repeatedly expressed concern about the sheer amount of data Meta has on people’s lives. In that context, it’s reassuring that Apple opted not to partner with Meta.