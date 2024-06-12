Apple May Eventually Provide Google Gemini Integration After All

Apple may integrate Google’s Gemini AI model alongside OpenAI’s ChatGPT at some point in the future, with the company wanting to give customers choice.

Apple was rumored to be in talks with Google and OpenAI in the leadup to WWDC. At the event, Apple revealed that it had partnered with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT in its product lineup as an options that customers can use if they desire.

The move was seen as a blow to Google, as it effectively solidified OpenAI’s position as the leader in the AI space. According to 9to5Mac, Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, told YouTuber iJustine that Apple may one day include Gemini as well.

We think ultimately people are going to have a preference perhaps for certain models that they want to use, maybe one that’s great for creative writing or one that they prefer for coding. And so we want to enable users ultimately to bring a model of their choice. And so we may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future. I mean, nothing to announce right now, but that’s our direction.

If Apple does incorporate Gemini at some point in the future, it will be a big boost to Google’s efforts to compete with OpenAI and Microsoft.