Apple and Meta In Talks Regarding AI Partnership

Apple and Meta are reportedly discussing the possibility of incorporating Meta’s AI models into Apple Intelligence (A.I.).

Apple unviled its A.I. at WWDC, using a combination of on-device models, Apple’s Private Cloud Compute, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Despite forming a partnership with OpenAI to give Apple users access to ChatGPT, Apple has left the door open to working with other AI firms.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is in talks with Meta to incorporate its models into A.I. Just like its deal with OpenAI, the companies are discussing a deal in which neither pays the other. Instead, Apple would benefit from the incorporation of another AI model, while Meta would benefit from Apple’s network of devices and potential to sell premium subscriptions to users.

The outlet reports that Apple has also held discussions with Anthropic and Perplexity. If multiple partners are signed, Apple could allow its customers to use the external AI model of their choice, in addition to its own home-grown model.

Apple is in a unique position in the AI field, benefiting from its large user base and focus on providing the best possible experience. The company can leverage its user base to ink favorable deals while providing its users with services that offer a tangible benefit, all without the gargantuan cost that dedicated AI firms are shouldering.

As we pointed out in our coverage of Apple’s A.I. announcement, the company is doing what it does best in its approach, showing users tangible use cases for AI and the ways it can make things easier.