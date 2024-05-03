Anthropic’s Claude 3 Comes to iOS

Anthropic has brought its Claude 3 AI chatbot to the iPhone and iPad via a dedicated iOS app, as well as rolled out a new Team plan.

The company made the announcement in a blog post:

Today, we’re announcing two updates for Claude: a new Team plan and an iOS app. The Team plan enables ambitious teams to create a workspace with increased usage for members and tools for managing users and billing. It’s the best way for teams across industries to leverage our next-generation Claude 3 model family. This plan is available for $30 per user per month.

The Claude iOS app is available to download for free for all Claude users. It offers the same intuitive experience as mobile web, including syncing your chat history and support for taking and uploading photos. Claude is designed to help individuals—and now teams—harness the power of the industry’s most advanced AI models. Whether you need a partner for deep work, a knowledgeable expert, a creative collaborator, or an assistant that’s available instantly, Claude augments every employee’s capabilities and enables businesses to achieve new levels of productivity to drive better results.

Anthropic has emerged as one of the main rivals to OpenAI, and was founded by former OpenAI employees and execs. The company has a strong focus on the safe development of AI, with its founders specifically leaving OpenAI because they felt that company was not doing enough in this regard. The company’s Claude AI model has won praise, even beating OpenAI on Chatbot Arena, a crowdsourced platform for evaluating AI models.

Claude 3 Opus even appears to know when it’s being tested, an interesting development that raises questions about just how advanced AI models have become.

Making Claude available for iOS is a win for iPhone and iPad users, giving them a viable option outside of OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google.