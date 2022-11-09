Zoom has announced its much-anticipated Zoom Mail and Zoom Calendar as the company gears up to take on Microsoft and Google.

Zoom is one of the most popular video conferencing options and increasingly competes with the likes of Slack and Microsoft Teams in the corporate messaging space. The company was rumored to be working on an email and calendar service in September and has now officially announced the new features.

Credit: Zoom

“The Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients (beta) will let any Zoom user — free or paid — access their existing email accounts from popular third-party email services directly in the Zoom desktop app,” writes Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer. “A recent Harvard Business Review study found that employees spend almost four hours a week reorienting themselves after toggling between applications. By giving users the ability to access their email alongside other modalities, Zoom reduces this “toggle tax” and enables users to better focus on their work. With Zoom Calendar, employees can easily create and join meetings in their existing calendar right from the Zoom sidebar.

“In addition to the Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients, we also announced a new Zoom Mail Service (beta) and Calendar Service (beta). Zoom customers in the U.S. and Canada with Zoom One Pro or Zoom Standard Pro plans will also have the ability to set up an email account hosted by Zoom at no additional cost, through the new Zoom Mail Service. Customers with a Zoom One Business or higher plan will even have the ability to set up a custom domain.”

Zoom is clearly looking to create an ecosystem that will help it remain competitive and fend off its larger rivals. Zoom Email and Zoom Calendar are a major step in that direction.