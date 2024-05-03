Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
MediaTransformationUpdate

Spotify Lyrics Now Require a Premium Subscription

Users are reporting they can no longer access lyrics on Spotify without a Spotify Premium subscription, removing one of the best features of the free version....
Spotify Lyrics Now Require a Premium Subscription
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, May 3, 2024

    • Users are reporting they can no longer access lyrics on Spotify without a Spotify Premium subscription, removing one of the best features of the free version.

    Spotify users started taking to Reddit to complain of the change. User ‘MeowKat090709’ posted a message and screenshot showing the change.

    why did spotify put the lyrics behind a premium payment??? this is really annoying since i’m mostly deaf and i rely on the lyrics to understand the songs, but i can’t get a job due to the deafness so i can’t pay for the premium. this has been happening all day and i can’t find anyone who is talking about this, does anyone know why spotify did this, or when it’ll be reverted back to before??

    Spotify Lyrics – Credit MeowKat090709

    Other users commented that Spotify is becoming increasingly unusable without a subscription, as the company is removing features that were previously available for free.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |