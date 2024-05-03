Spotify Lyrics Now Require a Premium Subscription

Users are reporting they can no longer access lyrics on Spotify without a Spotify Premium subscription, removing one of the best features of the free version.
Spotify users started taking to Reddit to complain of the change. User ‘MeowKat090709’ posted a message and screenshot showing the change.
why did spotify put the lyrics behind a premium payment??? this is really annoying since i’m mostly deaf and i rely on the lyrics to understand the songs, but i can’t get a job due to the deafness so i can’t pay for the premium. this has been happening all day and i can’t find anyone who is talking about this, does anyone know why spotify did this, or when it’ll be reverted back to before??
Other users commented that Spotify is becoming increasingly unusable without a subscription, as the company is removing features that were previously available for free.