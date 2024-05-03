Spotify Lyrics Now Require a Premium Subscription

Users are reporting they can no longer access lyrics on Spotify without a Spotify Premium subscription, removing one of the best features of the free version.

Spotify users started taking to Reddit to complain of the change. User ‘MeowKat090709’ posted a message and screenshot showing the change.

why did spotify put the lyrics behind a premium payment??? this is really annoying since i’m mostly deaf and i rely on the lyrics to understand the songs, but i can’t get a job due to the deafness so i can’t pay for the premium. this has been happening all day and i can’t find anyone who is talking about this, does anyone know why spotify did this, or when it’ll be reverted back to before??

Spotify Lyrics – Credit MeowKat090709

Other users commented that Spotify is becoming increasingly unusable without a subscription, as the company is removing features that were previously available for free.