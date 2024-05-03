Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
AITrends

Microsoft Bans Police From Using Azure OpenAI Service for Facial Recognition

Microsoft has reiterated its position on facial recognition, saying US law enforcement may not use Azure OpenAI Service for that purpose....
Microsoft Bans Police From Using Azure OpenAI Service for Facial Recognition
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, May 3, 2024

    • Microsoft has reiterated its position on facial recognition, saying US law enforcement may not use Azure OpenAI Service for that purpose.

    Facial recognition has been a controversial topic, with many issues surrounding bias and racial profiling, not to mention privacy concerns. AI has supercharged facial recognition, but that doesn’t mean Microsoft is backing down on its stance.

    In its Code of conduct for Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft makes clear that the service cannot be used for surveillance or law enforcement.

    Integration with Azure OpenAI Service must not:

    • without the individual’s valid consent, be used for ongoing surveillance or real-time or near real-time identification or persistent tracking of the individual using any of their personal information, including biometric data; or
    • be used for facial recognition purposes by or for a police department in the United States; or
    • be used for any real-time facial recognition technology on mobile cameras used by any law enforcement globally to attempt to identify individual in uncontrolled, “in the wild” environments, which includes (without limitation) police officers on patrol using body-worn or dash-mounted cameras using facial recognition technology to attempt to identify individuals present in a database of suspects or prior inmates.

    Microsoft’s stance illustrates the ongoing changes with fledgling technology, as companies and governments try to balance adopting new tech while still protecting users.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |