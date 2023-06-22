YouTube TV Expanding Multiview Streams to Non-Sports Content

YouTube TV is expanding its multiview support, testing up to five screens across all content types.

The company announced the update in a tweet:

And, we’re ROLLING 🔴🎥 Starting today in the Home tab, a small portion of members will see us testing up to 5 brand new multiview streams that will be available to watch 24/7 across news, sports, business news, weather, and Deportes. YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) — June 21, 2023

Multiview is one of the best new features that YTTV has been rolling out, taking a page from fuboTV. The feature debuted in March for sports content, but it’s good to see it expanding beyond sports.