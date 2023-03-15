YouTube TV Unveils Four-Way Multiview Early Access

YouTube TV is testing out four-way multiview in early access, finally bringing one of fubuTV’s best features to the streaming service.

Multiview allows a viewer to watch multiple streams simultaneously, splitting the screen between two or more events. fuboTV has had the feature for years, but YouTube TV is finally rolling it out to its users. While multiview is only available in early access, the company says all subscribers will be able to use it in the next few months.

During early access, some members will begin to see an option to watch up to four pre-selected, different streams at once in their “Top Picks for You” section. After selecting multiview, viewers will be able to switch audio and captions between streams, and jump in and out of a fullscreen view of a game. Multiview joins our suite of features for sports fans and we’re looking forward to continuing to improve the experience and introducing it to all YouTube TV subscribers over the next several months.

Best of all, the company is deploying the service in a way that all users, regardless of their home streaming equipment, will be able to use.

“We moved the processing requirements to happen on YouTube’s servers,” said German Cheung, Engineering lead, YouTube TV. “This allows all subscribers to use the feature, regardless of their home equipment, because when it’s streamed to them, their device sees only one live feed, instead of two or four. ”

Multiview is an awesome feature, especially for sports fans that don’t want to miss a moment of the action. By adding the feature to its service, YouTube TV is continuing to establish itself as the best all-around live TV streaming service.