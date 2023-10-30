YouTube Suspends LAPD Channel Over Video Showing A Violent Attack

The LAPD ran afoul of YouTube’s moderation, with the platform suspending the official LAPD channel after the department posted video of a violent attack.
The LAPD took to X to explain why its official YouTube channel was down:
The YouTube channel for LAPD HQ has been temporarily suspended after we posted a video of a brutal attack in Pacific Division asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. We have appealed the suspension and have been denied.
LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) — October 28, 2021