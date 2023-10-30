Advertise with Us
YouTube Suspends LAPD Channel Over Video Showing A Violent Attack

Written by Staff
Monday, October 30, 2023

    • The LAPD ran afoul of YouTube’s moderation, with the platform suspending the official LAPD channel after the department posted video of a violent attack.

    The LAPD took to X to explain why its official YouTube channel was down:

    The YouTube channel for LAPD HQ has been temporarily suspended after we posted a video of a brutal attack in Pacific Division asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. We have appealed the suspension and have been denied.

    LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) — October 28, 2021

