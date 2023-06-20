WhatsApp Adds Privacy Checkup and the Ability to Silence Unknown Callers

WhatsApp has added two major privacy features: Privacy Checkup and the ability to silence unknown callers.

Spam calls have been a growing problem for WhatsApp, especially in India, which is one of the app’s biggest markets. The company is adding an important feature aimed at combating the problem, giving users the ability to silence unknown callers.

The company outlined the feature in a blog post:

Silence Unknown Callers is designed to give you more privacy and control of your incoming calls. It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection. These calls will not ring on your phone, but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important.

Privacy Checkup is designed to help users understand the various privacy options and protections at their disposal:

To spread the word, we’re introducing Privacy Checkup to help make sure everyone knows about the options of protection on WhatsApp. This step-by-step feature guides you through important privacy settings to help you choose the right level of protection, all in one place. Selecting ‘Start checkup’ in your Privacy settings will navigate you through multiple privacy layers that strengthen security of your messages, calls, and personal information.

The features are welcome additions to the messaging app and come on the heels of other significant updates in recent weeks, including the ability to edit sent messages, use an account across multiple phones, HD photo support, and multiple accounts on a single phone.