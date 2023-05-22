WhatsApp Adds the Ability to Edit Sent Messages

WhatsApp has added a major new feature, giving users the ability to edit messages after they’ve been sent.

Everyone has experienced the frustration of sending a message only to realize it’s riddled with typos. While many messaging services offer the ability to delete a message, giving the user the opportunity to resend a corrected one, WhatsApp is taking it a step further by adding the ability to edit sent messages.

The company announced the feature in a blog post:

For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp. From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose Edit from the menu for up to 15 minutes after.

The edited message will show an “Edited” label but will not show users the edit history. The company says the feature is already rolling out and be available to all users in the coming weeks.