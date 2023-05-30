WhatsApp Multi-Phone Mode Rolling Out to iPhones

WhatsApp’s biggest feature in recent years is now rolling out to iPhones after initially debuting on Android.

WhatsApp announced its multi-phone feature in mid-April, allowing users to use multiple phones on the same account. The feature began rolling out to Android first, but WABetaInfo is reporting that the feature is now making its way to iPhones:

Although WhatsApp did not specify it in their blog post, this feature was only available for WhatsApp for Android, so it was not possible to link your WhatsApp account to a second iOS device. However, thanks to the official changelog for the latest WhatsApp for iOS 23.10.76 update available on the App Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is finally releasing the ability to link an iPhone as a second device to everyone!

As noted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has added additional information about the feature, including the number of phones that can be simultaneously linked to a single account:

With this feature, users can link up to four devices simultaneously, which means you can connect even more than two mobile phones to your WhatsApp account. In addition, your personal messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted even when using WhatsApp from a linked mobile phone. When someone sends you a message, it is sent to all your devices while maintaining encryption. As we recommended in our article published when the feature was available on the Android app, we suggest you read the updated whitepaper for technical details about how encryption works when using multi-device.

The update is good news for WhatsApp and iPhone users and will help ease a pain point people have complained about for years.