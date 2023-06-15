Single Device, Multi-Account Support May Be Coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp may be poised for a major new feature, one that would allow users to use multiple accounts on the same device.

WhatsApp has been improving its usability and quality-of-life features, including adding the ability to have multiple phones using the same account. According to WABetaInfo, the company may be preparing to release the exact opposite feature, allowing multiple accounts on a single device.

With the integration of the multi-account feature, users will have the ability to manage their personal conversations, work-related discussions, and other social interactions within a single app. This separation ensures that users can maintain privacy, efficiently manage notifications, and switch between different accounts without the need of using parallel apps. In our opinion, it will also simplify the management of multiple accounts across different devices. Instead of having to install and configure WhatsApp separately on each device, users can access and switch between their various accounts using a single app on their main device.

The discovery is good news for users that have multiple WhatsApp accounts, but don’t want to manage multiple devices.