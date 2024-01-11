Advertise with Us
Venerable Mac Text Editor BBEdit Adds ChatGPT Support

BBEdit, the venerable Mac text editor that has defined the category for over 30 years, has added ChatGPT support in the latest version....
Written by Staff
Thursday, January 11, 2024

    • BBEdit, the venerable Mac text editor that has defined the category for over 30 years, has added ChatGPT support in the latest version.

    The company released version 15, adding a number of new features. One of the biggest is full ChatGPT support:

    BBEdit 15’s joins BBEdit’s unique “worksheet” interface to ChatGPT, so that you can have conversations with ChatGPT right in BBEdit itself — no application switching or awkward copy/paste from a web browser. Each chat worksheet that you create maintains its own history, so that you can easily refer back to past conversations, or keep a conversation going across an extended period of time.

    In addition to ChatGPT, the new version includes a new Minimap:

    A new Minimap palette shows a high-level overview of the active text document. This facilitates visualization of the document’s overall structure, as well as navigation within larger documents.

    Version 15 also includes expandable “cheat sheets”:

    Building on the concept of the Grep Cheat Sheet used in its Find windows, BBEdit 15 introduces the ability to create and use your own Cheat Sheets, which are functional references for text markup and editing. Included are cheat sheets for basic Markdown syntax and for BBEdit’s clippings placeholders.

    The new version includes a slew of other improvements and bug fixes, as new versions of BBEdit usually do. Learn more here.

