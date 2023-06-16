Twitter Is Being Evicted From Its Boulder Offices

Twitter’s reputation as a deadbeat company continues, with a judge ordering its eviction from its Colorado offices after not paying rent for months.

Since Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company, Twitter has been defaulting on one agreement after another. The company has also been sued by executives for breach of contract and failure to pay legal expenses the company had agreed to pay.

In the company’s latest trouble, the Denver Business Journal is reporting that a judge has ordered the sheriff to evict Twitter from its Boulder, Colorado offices after the company failed to pay rent for months.

According to the outlet, the company is also facing legal issues over $93,504 in unpaid cleaning fees at its other Boulder location, in addition to lawsuits for not paying rent on its London and San Francisco offices.

Twitter was similarly in the news recently for not paying its Google Cloud bills, putting some of the company’s operations at risk.

Elon Musk may view himself as a savant businessman whose out-of-the-box thinking revolutionizes industries, but perhaps he should focus on the more mundane basics of running a business — like paying the bills.