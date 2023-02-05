Deadbeat Company? Twitter Faces New Lawsuit for Unpaid Bill

Twitter has defaulted on another bill, this time for Innisfree M&A Incorporated, the company that advised it during Elon Musk’s purchase.

According to The New York Times, Innisfree has sued Twitter in the New York Supreme Court for $1.9 million, which it says the company owes it for advisory services during Musk’s buyout.

“As of December 23, 2022, Twitter remains in default of its obligations to Innisfree under the agreement in an amount of not less than $1,902,788.03,” the lawsuit says.

Since Musk’s purchase, Twitter has been defaulting on multiple financial obligations. One of the company’s landlords in California sued Twitter for not paying $136,250 in rent it owes.

Musk has also failed to pay severance packages to fired executives, and Twitter has been sued for not paying a private jet company for executive flights.

At the rate Twitter is going, it’s quickly earning the reputation of a deadbeat company. Third-parties companies do business with it at their own peril.