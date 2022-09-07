T-Mobile 5G Home Internet Adds 64 New Cities in US Northeast

T-Mobile continues to expand its 5G Home Internet service, adding coverage for 64 new cities and towns in the US Northeast.

T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet uses the company’s wealth of 5G spectrum to provide broadband internet to home users. The service is a good option for those that don’t have access to traditional broadband options. According to the company, the service has expanded to cover the Northeast, including areas in that region still that don’t have reliable internet access.

Fast, reliable home broadband has never been more important, but for families across the country, access to home broadband is still out of reach. In Connecticut alone, more than 320,000 households – approximately 23% of total homes across the state – and more than 100,000 children lack high-speed internet. And in Pennsylvania, more than 800,000 residents lack access, with more than 500,000 of those living in rural areas. And it doesn’t stop there, a 2021 study by BroadbandNow confirms that more than 42 million people nationwide do not have access to broadband. That’s a disaster. Luckily, T-Mobile is here to help clean up the mess.

This latest expansion covers areas across Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. More than 9 million homes in those states are now covered by T-Mobile’s service.

“Here in Connecticut, our administration has made expanding access to broadband internet a top priority because until we tackle our underserved broadband challenges in our urban, suburban, and rural areas, we will not have equitable access for all and achieve the economic recovery that we need,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. “As we continue our focus to ensure Connecticut residents are connected, I am glad that we have partners like T-Mobile that are working to address this need, as well.”