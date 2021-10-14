Shatner Returns to Earth After Successful Blue Origin Flight

Blue Origin’s record-breaking flight was a resounding success as the crew, including William Shatner, have returned to Earth.

William Shatner, at 90 years-old, is now officially the oldest person to go to space. Shatner is well-known for portraying Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, one of the most iconic sci-fi characters in history.

Going to space was a dream come true for the actor, and he was visibly moved by the experience.

“In a way, it’s indescribable,” Shatner told the Jeff Bezos, according to International Business Times.

“Everybody in the world needs to do this. Everybody in the world needs to see it,” Shatner continued.

“It was unbelievable. The little things – the weightless – but to see the blue color (of the sky) whip by you and now you’re staring into blackness. … And then it’s gone. It was so moving. This experience did something unbelievable.”