Saudi Arabia Joins EU & India In Mandating USB-C Smartphone Chargers

Saudi Arabia has joined the EU and India in mandating USB-C chargers for smartphones in an effort to prevent e-waste and improve the customer experience.

Much of the smartphone industry already uses USB-C chargers but Apple is the notable exception. The iPhone maker relies on its own Lightning port/cable for charging and data transfer. The EU and India recently passed rules mandating the use of USB-C for smartphone chargers, and now Saudi Arabia is following suit.

According to Khaleej Times, Saudi Arabia’s decision was announced by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization and the Communications, Space and Technology Commission. The decision goes into effect January 1, 2025.