India Will Require USB-C Charging for Smartphones

India has become the second major political jurisdiction to require USB-C charging for all smartphones.

The European Union adopted legislation to mandate USB-C in October in an effort to make things easier on consumers and reduce e-waste. India has now followed suit, according to Business Standard, requiring USB-C charging ports by March 2025.

As part of the new rules, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has established quality standards manufacturers will need to meet.

“BIS has notified standards for type C chargers and the government will come up with two common types of charging ports for mobiles and wearable electronic devices,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

“There is a broad consensus among the industry and government that the use of USB type C charging ports can be made mandatory after six months of the European Union’s rolling out of standards for USB charging ports in 2024 as electronic manufacturers have a global integrated supply chain,” Singh told Business Standard.

The news is a welcome development for smartphone users and should go a long way toward ensuring a more streamlined experience across mobile platforms.