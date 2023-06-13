Netherlands May Screen Students Interested in Sensitive Tech

The Netherlands is working on a law that would require screening for students interested in sensitive tech, such as advanced semiconductors.

Semiconductor design has increasingly become an issue of national security for many governments, with China the focus of suspicion for much of the West. The Dutch government recently joined the US, Japan, and others in restricting the export of sensitive chips to China over growing concerns about Beijing’s espionage and surveillance efforts.

According to Bloomberg, the Dutch government is preparing to take it a step further, working on a law that would require students to be screened before they can study advanced and sensitive technologies. The outlet’s sources say the bill will likely avoid any direct mention of China, but keeping advanced tech out of China’s hands is clearly the intent.

As Bloomberg points out, the Dutch intelligence service has described the issues businesses are facing when working with Chinese firms.

“The country often conceals that the Chinese government or the Chinese army may be involved in such cooperation in the background,” read an intelligence report. “The disadvantages of cooperation often only become apparent in the longer term.”

Dutch company ASML — the world’s only company that makes extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines used to etch chip circuits — recently accused a China-based former employee of stealing company secrets. Given the importance of ASML’s tech, gaining access to its secrets would be a big win for Beijing and help level the semiconductor playing field.

The incident likely played no small part in the Dutch government’s decision to pursue screening.