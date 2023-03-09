Netherlands Follow US Lead in Chip War Against China

The Netherlands has joined the US chip war against China, restricting export of the country’s “most advanced” chips.

The US has been pressuring allies to follow its lead in isolating China in the global semiconductor market. The Netherlands is home to ASML, a key player in the semiconductor supply chain.

The decision will impact “very specific technologies in the semiconductor production cycle,” Dutch trade minister Liesje Schreinemacher said, via BBC News.

“The Netherlands considers it necessary on national and international security grounds that this technology is brought under control as soon as possible,” she added in a letter to lawmakers.

ASML acknowledged in a statement that the decision would impact its exports:

Due to these upcoming regulations, ASML will need to apply for export licenses for shipment of the most advanced immersion DUV systems.

At the same time, the company does not expect the measures to have a material impact on its performance: