National Geographic Lays Off All Staff Writers, Will Rely On Freelancers

National Geographic magazine has laid off its remaining 19 editorial staff and will rely on freelancers moving forward.

National Geographic is one of the most iconic magazines in the world and has entertained and educated children and adults alike for generations. Unfortunately, in the digital age, the magazine struggled with dwindling readership and reduced budgets, significantly impacting the kind of reporting and photography that made the magazine what it was.

According to The Washington Post, the remaining writers were informed of the decision Wednesday, although they knew it was coming since at least April. The layoffs also impacted the magazine’s audio department. Articles will now be written by freelancers or by the remaining editors.

Nina Strochlic tweeted about the layoffs:

It’s been an epic run, @NatGeo. My colleagues and I were unbelievably lucky to be the last-ever class of staff writers—certainly the coolest job I’ll ever have, and possibly among the coolest to ever exist. Now onto the next thing! Open to all weird/fun/interesting ideas. Nina Strochlic (@NinaStrochlic) — June 28, 2023

The layoffs are truly sad news for the magazine and its fans. Here’s to hoping it can maintain what has always made it special moving forward.