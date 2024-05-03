OpenAI May Launch a ChatGPT Search Engine

OpenAI may be on the verge of launching a ChatGPT search engine, challenging Google and possibly leading to the biggest disruption of search in decades.

Google’s search engine has objectively gotten terrible in recent years, with big media companies gaming the system to the detriment of more relevant results. Many searches are little more than a launchpad to Reddit and other social media.

According to Ashutosh Shrivastava, OpenAI’s SSL certificate logs indicate the company may be poised to launch its own AI-powered search engine.

OpenAI's Coming with a Search Feature?



OpenAI's recent SSL certificate logs revealed something interesting: the domain (search-dot-chatgpt-dot-com) may indicate that OpenAI is developing a search functionality.



Sam Altman discussed AI and search on the Lex podcast.



The logs… pic.twitter.com/SKSgRVRiqP April 28, 2024

Adding to the speculation, Jimmy Apples says OpenAI may make the announcement as soon as May 9:

10am, 9th of May for an Openai event apparently, might not be model release but search engine announcement.



Guess they can’t help themselves to upstage Google I/O



( Can’t guarantee this, event times and dates can be changed ) — Jimmy Apples 🍎/acc (@apples_jimmy) April 30, 2024

If the two reports are true, it could signal the greatest disruption in the search industry since Google burst on the scene decades ago. It could also present the first real competition the current market leader has had, benefiting users as Google is forced to up its game.

In the meantime, all eyes will be on OpenAI and May 9.