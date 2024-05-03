Neofetch Has Officially Been Discontinued

Neofetch, the popular tool to display system information on Linux and Unix systems, has been officially discontinued after years of no updates.

Neofetch is one of the most popular Linux tools for displaying system information, with barely a Linux review or video not displaying it somewhere. Unfortunately for fans of the command-line app, Neofetch has not received any updates for several years and the project’s GitHub page has been archived.

On creator Dylan Araps’ GitHub page, it says he has ‘taken up farming.’ All of his other projects have been similarly archived.

In the short-term, Neofetch should continue to work for most users. Where it will start to break is with the introduction of new Linux distros that it may not recognize.

Users looking for an alternative may want to take a look at Fastfetch or Screenfetch.