Marc Benioff: Employees ‘Can Be Successful From Anywhere’

Mad Money’s Jim Cramer interviewed Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff about the surge in Delta cases and whether people would return to the office.

Benioff compared pandemic response in San Francisco and Geneva, saying it felt like A Tale of Two Cities. Whereas there are a number of restrictions in place in San Francisco, when he traveled to Geneva a day later there were no restrictions, with in-person meetings and far less concern over the COVID variant.

Nonetheless, Benioff expressed his belief the pandemic has fundamentally changed the new normal for the workforce.

“The phenomenon that I see happening globally, is not as many employees are coming back into their offices globally as any CEO expected,” Benioff said. “And you’re really starting to see some very low attendance numbers in offices because employees are so productive at home.

“So they can do their job at home, they can be successful from anywhere. The companies and our customers are successful. It’s incredible, but the way they’re being successful has completely changed.

“The pandemic is A Tale of Two Cities, but the new normal is not. We’re starting to see this new normal appear, and business is going to be quite different as we come into this new world.”