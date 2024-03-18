LinkedIn’s AI Features Drive $1.7B In Premium Subscription Revenue

LinkedIn continues its trend as a major growth driver for Microsoft, leveraging its AI features to drive Premium subscription revenue.

LinkedIn has been rolling out a host of AI features aimed at helping individuals create their profiles and write collaborative articles. It appears those efforts are paying off, with the company reporting that its Premium subscribers now account for more than $1.7 billion in revenue. Even more telling, more than 70% of Premium subscribers have adopted some of the AI features.

Read More: ‘LinkedIn’ Search Interest Skyrockets 172% in the Last Decade

“Excited to report that our new AI-powered Premium experience is seeing strong adoption,” writes COO Daniel Shapero. “More than 70% of our Premium subscribers with access to the experience have adopted the AI powered writing suggestions and profile recommendations, or both, to help them attract more views and opportunities. Early tests also show 90% of subscribers with access to our AI-powered job experience find it useful.

“These new AI features available in our LinkedIn Premium products – Premium Careers and Premium Business – as well as a number of other new capabilities are leading to an acceleration in subscriber growth over the past year. LinkedIn Premium subscribers are up 25% year-over-year, and it’s now a $1.7 billion annual business. We’ve also just launched our first-ever Premium brand campaign.”

LinkedIn clearly has hit the right balance, when it comes to AI, using it to provide services its users find helpful.