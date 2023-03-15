LinkedIn Users Will Be Able to Use AI to Help Create Their Profiles

If you’ve ever struggled to find the right words to describe your career on LinkedIn, the platform is deploying AI to help.

LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft, giving it access to the same ChatGPT-based tech its parent company is using to power the next generation of its Bing search engine. The networking platform is looking for innovative ways to deploy the tech, including allowing users to tap into AI to write better profiles.

The company made the announcement as part of a broader initiative to use AI in various classes:

To empower members with the latest AI skills, starting today we’re unlocking more than 100 LinkedIn Learning courses – and coming soon we’ll roll out twenty new generative AI courses. From the basics to advanced applications of AI, these courses will help members gain a competitive edge in today’s rapidly-changing market.

But that’s not all. We’re also starting to roll-out new AI-powered features, leveraging advanced OpenAI GPT models, as we continue to look for ways to create more value for our members and customers.

To help make the process easier and more effective, we’re testing a new tool for LinkedIn Premium subscribers that provides personalized writing suggestions to your About and headline sections.

We’re testing a new AI-powered job description tool that will make it faster and easier to write job descriptions.

The new features should be a boon for anyone who’s struggled with writer’s block about their current job or a job they’re trying to find candidates for.