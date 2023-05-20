Italy Takes Steps to Protect Workers From AI

Italy is taking steps to protect workers from AI, setting aside funds to help train those most likely to face job losses as a result of the tech.

One of the biggest concerns many have regarding AI is the impact it will have on the job market, with companies already planning to replace employees with bots.

According to Reuters, Italy is setting aside 30 million euros ($33 million) to help those who are unemployed, as well as those mostly likely to be impacted by AI, to learn new skills.

The news comes as multiple companies have announced definitive plans to replace workers with AI. British mobile and broadband firm BT recently announced plans to cut 55,000 jobs by 2030, with the shift to AI being one of the main motivators. Similarly, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna sees some 30% of back-office roles in the company being replaced by AI.