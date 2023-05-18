Britain’s BT Will Cut 55,000 Jobs

Britain’s largest broadband and mobile provider plans to cut a whopping 55,000 jobs by 2030 amid a changing workplace.

According to Reuters, the company has said as much as 40% of its workforce may ultimately be let go over the next several years, thanks to a combination of fiber deployment and artificial intelligence.

CEO Philip Jansen said fiber and AI would help the company better digitize its operations and allow it to function with a much smaller workforce.

“New BT Group will be a leaner business with a brighter future,” he said.

The company currently employs some 130,000 individuals, including contractors. BT’s goal is to reduce that number to somewhere in the 75,000 to 90,000 range.

“It’s a rolling programme (of cuts), but it’s a five-to-seven-year landing zone,” Jansen added.

While the tech industry has been engaging in mass layoffs for the better part of a year, many have been relatively squeamish about saying that AI will cost jobs. BT is one of the few to openly admit AI will result in major job losses, let alone contribute to as many as 55,000.