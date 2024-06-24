iFixit: ‘Microsoft Puts Repair Front and Center’ With CoPilot+

Microsoft has completed its about face when it comes to the repairability of its devices, achieving a new milestone with its CoPilot+ PCs.

Like many tech companies, Microsoft once had an abysmal repairability track record, with its Surface Pro scoring a 0/10 for requiring a razor blade to cut away access to the battery. Suffice it to say Microsoft has come a long way, with its new CoPilot+ devices scoring a 8/10 and the site proclaiming that “Microsoft puts repair front and center.”

The company’s changed stance is apparent right from the outset, according to iFixit:

One of the first things you’ll see when removing the magnetically secured bottom plate is a QR code taking you to the service manuals on Microsoft’s website. The manuals were made available the very day the device was released, something we rarely see in any product category.

The company goes on to include indicators that make it possible to fix the device even without a manual:

The next things you’ll notice are tiny symbols (Microsoft calls them Wayfinders) indicating which component is being secured by the type and quantity of screws. You could easily disassemble this device without using the manual thanks to these Wayfinders.

Microsoft extended its repairability even further by making nearly all of the major components easily accessible:

A special mention should be made of how most components are accessible without the need to remove additional layers. Need to replace the battery? No problem, it’s just a few screws and a bracket. What if you need to clean the fan? Easy. Just peel back the Surflink cable and undo three screws.

iFixit concludes by saying Microsoft’s change underscores the importance of Right to Repair advocacy and legislation:

Microsoft’s journey from the unrepairable Surface Laptop to the highly repairable devices on our teardown table should drive home the importance of designing for repair. The ability to create a repairable Surface was always there but the impetus to design for repairable was missing. I’ll take that as a sign that Right to Repair advocacy and legislation has begun to bear fruit.

Below is a video of the full teardown.