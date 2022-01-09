Here’s the 50 Airports Excluded From Verizon and AT&T’s 5G

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released a list of the 50 airports where Verizon and AT&T have agreed to enact 5G exclusion zones.

After false starts and negotiations, Verizon and AT&T’s C-band 5G will finally go live on January 19. As part of their concessions addressing concerns about possible interference with aircraft altimeters, both carriers have agreed to exclusion zones around airports.

By not deploying in the immediate vicinity of airports, it’s hoped any possible interference will be mitigated. These zones are specifically around airports where low-visibility landings occur.

The FAA released a statement regarding the zones:

Many airports are not currently affected by the new 5G deployment, even though they are not on this list. These include airports not in the 46 markets where the new service will be deployed and airports that do not currently have the ability to allow low-visibility landings.

The wireless companies agreed to turn off transmitters and make other adjustments near these airports for six months to minimize potential 5G interference with sensitive aircraft instruments used in low-visibility landings.

T-Mobile, of course, uses spectrum that poses no risks to altimeters. As a result, T-Mobile’s 5G is unaffected and the company does not need to use exclusion zones. Below is a list of the airports that will have the Verizon and AT&T exclusion zones.

Facility – Name

AUS – AUSTIN-BERGSTROM INTL

BED – LAURENCE G HANSCOM FLD

BFI – BOEING FLD/KING COUNTY INTL

BHM – BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTL

BNA – NASHVILLE INTL

BUR – BOB HOPE

CAK – AKRON-CANTON

CLT – CHARLOTTE/DOUGLAS INTL

DAL – DALLAS LOVE FLD

DFW – DALLAS-FORT WORTH INTL

DTW – DETROIT METRO WAYNE COUNTY

EFD – ELLINGTON

EWR – NEWARK LIBERTY INTL

FAT – FRESNO YOSEMITE INTL

FLL – FORT LAUDERDALE/HOLLYWOOD INTL

FNT – FLINT MICHIGAN

HOU – WILLIAM P HOBBY

HVN – NEW HAVEN

IAH – GEORGE BUSH INTCNTL/HOUSTON

IND – INDIANAPOLIS INTL

ISP – LONG ISLAND MAC ARTHUR

JFK – JOHN F KENNEDY INTL

LAS – HARRY REID INTL

LAX – LOS ANGELES INTL

LGA – LAGUARDIA

LGB – LONG BEACH (DAUGHERTY FLD)

MCI – KANSAS CITY INTL

MCO – ORLANDO INTL

MDT – HARRISBURG INTL

MDW – CHICAGO MIDWAY INTL

MFE – MCALLEN INTL

MIA – MIAMI INTL

MSP – MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL INTL/WOLD-CHAMBERLAIN

ONT – ONTARIO INTL

ORD – CHICAGO O’HARE INTL

PAE – SNOHOMISH COUNTY (PAINE FLD)

PBI – PALM BEACH INTL

PHL – PHILADELPHIA INTL

PHX – PHOENIX SKY HARBOR INTL

PIE – ST PETE-CLEARWATER INTL

PIT – PITTSBURGH INTL

RDU – RALEIGH-DURHAM INTL

ROC – FREDERICK DOUGLASS/GREATER ROCHESTER INTL

SEA – SEATTLE-TACOMA INTL

SFO – SAN FRANCISCO INTL

SJC – NORMAN Y MINETA SAN JOSE INTL

SNA – JOHN WAYNE/ORANGE COUNTY

STL – ST LOUIS LAMBERT INTL

SYR – SYRACUSE HANCOCK INTL

TEB – TETERBORO