Here’s the 50 Airports Excluded From Verizon and AT&T’s 5G

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released a list of the 50 airports where Verizon and AT&T have agreed to enact 5G exclusion zones.
After false starts and negotiations, Verizon and AT&T’s C-band 5G will finally go live on January 19. As part of their concessions addressing concerns about possible interference with aircraft altimeters, both carriers have agreed to exclusion zones around airports.
By not deploying in the immediate vicinity of airports, it’s hoped any possible interference will be mitigated. These zones are specifically around airports where low-visibility landings occur.
The FAA released a statement regarding the zones:
Many airports are not currently affected by the new 5G deployment, even though they are not on this list. These include airports not in the 46 markets where the new service will be deployed and airports that do not currently have the ability to allow low-visibility landings.
The wireless companies agreed to turn off transmitters and make other adjustments near these airports for six months to minimize potential 5G interference with sensitive aircraft instruments used in low-visibility landings.
T-Mobile, of course, uses spectrum that poses no risks to altimeters. As a result, T-Mobile’s 5G is unaffected and the company does not need to use exclusion zones. Below is a list of the airports that will have the Verizon and AT&T exclusion zones.
Facility – Name
AUS – AUSTIN-BERGSTROM INTL
BED – LAURENCE G HANSCOM FLD
BFI – BOEING FLD/KING COUNTY INTL
BHM – BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTL
BNA – NASHVILLE INTL
BUR – BOB HOPE
CAK – AKRON-CANTON
CLT – CHARLOTTE/DOUGLAS INTL
DAL – DALLAS LOVE FLD
DFW – DALLAS-FORT WORTH INTL
DTW – DETROIT METRO WAYNE COUNTY
EFD – ELLINGTON
EWR – NEWARK LIBERTY INTL
FAT – FRESNO YOSEMITE INTL
FLL – FORT LAUDERDALE/HOLLYWOOD INTL
FNT – FLINT MICHIGAN
HOU – WILLIAM P HOBBY
HVN – NEW HAVEN
IAH – GEORGE BUSH INTCNTL/HOUSTON
IND – INDIANAPOLIS INTL
ISP – LONG ISLAND MAC ARTHUR
JFK – JOHN F KENNEDY INTL
LAS – HARRY REID INTL
LAX – LOS ANGELES INTL
LGA – LAGUARDIA
LGB – LONG BEACH (DAUGHERTY FLD)
MCI – KANSAS CITY INTL
MCO – ORLANDO INTL
MDT – HARRISBURG INTL
MDW – CHICAGO MIDWAY INTL
MFE – MCALLEN INTL
MIA – MIAMI INTL
MSP – MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL INTL/WOLD-CHAMBERLAIN
ONT – ONTARIO INTL
ORD – CHICAGO O’HARE INTL
PAE – SNOHOMISH COUNTY (PAINE FLD)
PBI – PALM BEACH INTL
PHL – PHILADELPHIA INTL
PHX – PHOENIX SKY HARBOR INTL
PIE – ST PETE-CLEARWATER INTL
PIT – PITTSBURGH INTL
RDU – RALEIGH-DURHAM INTL
ROC – FREDERICK DOUGLASS/GREATER ROCHESTER INTL
SEA – SEATTLE-TACOMA INTL
SFO – SAN FRANCISCO INTL
SJC – NORMAN Y MINETA SAN JOSE INTL
SNA – JOHN WAYNE/ORANGE COUNTY
STL – ST LOUIS LAMBERT INTL
SYR – SYRACUSE HANCOCK INTL
TEB – TETERBORO