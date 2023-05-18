Good News for LinkedIn: 85% of Jobs Filled via Networking

While the internet and radio may be filled with ads for job-seeking websites, new research shows the vast majority are filled via networking.

According to new research by job site Zippia, networking is by far the most effective way to get a new job, with some 85% of jobs “filled via networking with personal and professional connections. Moreover, some 70% of existing employees report getting their current job via networking.

Interestingly, a major factor in networking’s importance is the fact that an estimated 80% of jobs are not listed on job sites, making networking the only effective way of finding out about them, let alone applying.

Unfortunately, the majority of people are potentially missing out, with only 48% of respondents saying they stay in touch with their network. Zippia attributes this to old-school negative attitudes about networking. Individuals should instead view networking as a form of relationship building, one where all parties benefit.

Networking is extremely effective for finding job opportunities, developing your knowledge and skill set, and staying up-to-date on news in your industry. Up to 85% of jobs are filled through networking rather than traditional online job boards, meaning that a strong network is your best chance of having a full slate of career options available to you. To ensure that networking is effective, make sure that you’re intentional and deliberate about the relationships you build, especially as you’re just getting started. Always consider how you can be valuable to other people, rather than thinking of networking as a one-way street of people doing you favors.

LinkedIn is currently the leading professional networking site, and Zippia’s full report could well lead to an uptick in individuals dusting off their profiles and reaching out to their networks.

The full report is well worth a read and includes important information for anyone looking to advance their career.