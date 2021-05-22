Elon Musk Open to Setting Up a Tesla Factory in Russia

Elon Musk has signaled his willingness to open a factory in Russia, according to a new report.

Russia is not currently one of Tesla’s main markets. In fact, according to TheStreet, only 700 new Teslas were purchased in the entire country last year, along with less than 5,300 used vehicles.

Nonetheless, it appears Musk has his eye on eventually changing that, even having a factory in Russia.

“I think we’re close to establishing a Tesla presence in Russia, and I think that would be great,” Musk said according to a Bloomberg report, via TheStreet. “Over time, we will look to have factories in other parts of the world, potentially Russia at some point.”

Musk also commented on the talent and energy that exists in Russia, and his hope it will lead to positive changes.

“Hopefully that energy continues into the future, and I would just like to strongly encourage people to strive to make the future better than the past and to be optimistic about the future.”