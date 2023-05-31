Elizabeth Holmes Reports to Prison to Begin 11-Year Sentence

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has reported to prison, beginning her 11-year sentence for defrauding investors.

Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors, making false claims about her medical startup’s technology and capabilities. Holmes had engaged in a number of appeals and efforts to overturn her conviction and/or delay her prison sentence.

Holmes was ordered to report to prison after her latest bid to remain free on bail while appealing her conviction was denied. According to BBC News Holmes has reported to the minimum-security prison, just north of Houston, where she will serve out her term