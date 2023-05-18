Elizabeth Holmes Loses Latest Appeal, to Report to Prison May 30

Elizabeth Holmes is reaching the end of the road, in terms of her freedom, losing her latest appeal and ordered to report to prison May 30.

As CNN reports, Holmes was originally set to begin her 11-year sentence on April 27, but filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, asking that she be allowed to remain free on bail while trying to overturn her conviction.

The Ninth Circuit court denied Holmes’ appeal, resulting in her attorneys asking for a May 30 surrender date. Holmes’ attorneys said she needed the extra time to arrange for child care and get her affairs in order. Judge Edward Davila granted the May 30 request.

Holmes was convicted of fraud over unsubstantiated claims about the products her startup Theranos was developing. The case sent chills through Silicon Valley, with some experts warning it set a bad precedent, one that would cripple founders’ ability to market their startups and seek investments.

Only time will tell if Holmes’ bid to have her conviction overturned will prove successful, but she will no longer be able to avoid serving her sentence in the meantime.