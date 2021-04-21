Dell May Sell Its Boomi Cloud Business

On the heels of its announced spin-off of VMware, Dell Technologies may be looking to sell its Boomi cloud business as well.

Michael Dell has been on a mission to streamline the company that bears his name, and Dell has been offloading the various businesses it has acquired over the years, including RSA and VMware. According to Bloomberg, Dell is now exploring a sale of Boomi.

Boomi specializes in helping companies integrate the various cloud platforms they use. It’s believed a sale of the business could be worth as much as $3 billion. The business could be an asset to any number of other companies looking to expand their cloud offerings.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, the talks are still in their early stages and may not come to fruition.