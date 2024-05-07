Jack Dorsey Leaves Bluesky Board, Voices Support for X

Jack Dorsey surprised many with the revelation that he had left Bluesky’s board while simultaneously voicing support for Elon Musk’s X.

Dorsey founded Twitter, before going on to found Square and backing Bluesky, and was one of the earliest supports of Musk’s bid to buy the social media platform. Despite backing Bluesky, a decentralized alternative to Twitter (now X), Dorsey is once again voicing his support for his old company.

Dorsey posted on X that users should not rely on corporations, but should use “freedom technologies” like X:

don’t depend on corporations to grant you rights.

defend them yourself using freedom technology.



(you’re on one) May 4, 2024

Interestingly, around the same time, Dorsey responded to another user, saying he was no longer on Bluesky’s board:

no — jack (@jack) May 4, 2024

Despite voicing his support for X, Dorsey recently purged his account, unfollowing more than 2,000 other accounts. The only accounts Dorsey still follows is Edward Snowden, Stella Assange, and Elon Musk.

🚫 @jack has unfollowed well over 2000 people, so this bot won't send an alert for each.



These are the 3 remaining accounts: @stella_assange, @elonmusk and @Snowden pic.twitter.com/N28DlDv4Qt — Big Tech Alert (@BigTechAlert) May 5, 2024

Bluesky thanked Dorsey for helping to fund the company, while also saying they were searching for a new board member.

We sincerely thank Jack for his help funding and initiating the bluesky project. Today, Bluesky is thriving as an open source social network running on atproto, the decentralized protocol we have built. With Jack’s departure, we are searching for a new board member for the Bluesky public benefit company who shares our commitment to building a social network that puts people in control of their experience. More to come! Bluesky (@bsky.app) | May 5, 2024